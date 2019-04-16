|
Hager, Raymond R. Entered into Rest on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna M. Hager (nee Buchheit); loving father of Ryan (Joan) Hager, Dr. Christy (Scott) Moninger, and Tara (Tom) Hickel; cherished Papa of Lindsey, Rachel, Emily, Tommy, and Tyler; our dear brother, brother-inlaw, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, April 19, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019