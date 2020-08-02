Odorizzi, Raymond R.

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, July 31, 2020; beloved husband of the late Darthie C. Odorizzi; dear father of Catherine M. Hardebeck; father-in-law of William J. Hardebeck; brother of the late Marcella George, brother-in-law to Alvin Baker and the late Faye Brooks; uncle of Janet Van Winkle, Deanna Navratil, Michael George, Donald, David and John Osborn, great-uncle and special friend of Diane Wildhaber.

Ray was a retired Shopman from Architectual Bronze Inc., Veteran of WWII 555 Artillary Unit, National Timberwolf Association, Life member of the VFW Post 4223 and sponsor of the WWII War Museum in New Orleans, LA.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, August 5, 9:30 a.m. St. John Paul II Catholic Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, or plants, contributions appreciated to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or Special Olympics.

VISITATION TUESDAY 4-8 p.m.