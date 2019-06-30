Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Rebecca Alison Turner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary







Turner, Dr. Rebecca Alison Dr.Rebecca Turner, formerly of Belleville and Glen Carbon, IL, passed away at her home in Earlysville, VA on June 25. She was attended in passing with love by her husband and other family members. Dr. Turner was a Navy veteran and has been employed as a Supervisory IT Operations Engineer at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) in Charlottesville since 2014, and at the NGA St Louis headquarters from 2011 to 2014. She worked as a Senior Executive, Operations Manager, and Consultant for numerous Department of Defense agencies and contractors at Scott AFB and elsewhere for over 25 years. Dr. Turner received her Ph.D. in Project Management from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Australia in 2007. Dr. Turner has written extensively for professional journals and delivered presentations on a wide range of topics ranging from emotional intelligence in the workplace, project management, logistics management, and the role and development of women professionals in her field. She also taught as an adjunct professor at Washington University in St. Louis from 2009 to 2011 and is the author of five books of fiction. Dr. Turner is survived by her husband Rich; her stepdaughter Stephanie Herndon and her husband Ken of Midlothian, VA; her stepson Alex Turner and his wife Kristen of Ashburn, VA; her five grandchildren, whom she cherished; and her stepmother Rosemary Jones of Bolivar, Missouri, whom she loved deeply. Rebecca was an avid gardener, volunteered at animal rescue and pet adoption agencies, and loved to crochet. Rebecca was passionate about life, she loved her kitties, and she was devoted to her family. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that contributions be made to the ASPCA or to The . Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.