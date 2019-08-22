In Memoriam

Married November 25th, 1967

Into God's Hands

Rebecca Guidici

"Nana"

11-30-44 to 08-22-11

Becky, Becky, eight years later and everything seems to be going beautifully. Our children and their spouses are all doing really well, but the really exceptional news is the grandkids.

Zach's career is zooming, Jackie's going to be the medical person we've all really needed. Jeffrey finally figured out what a mahi-mahi was and changed his major. Trevor's got a job he likes and he showed me his considerable monetary skills - Kama's on the dean's list (love you sweetie) - and our last two - Libby's going to be a flight nurse and Drew's going to be her pilot.

I just kind of hang back and enjoy.

Really wish you were here with me, I really miss you babe.

Ti amo,

Dutch

Pam & Jeff, Dutchie & Jen,

All the grandkids