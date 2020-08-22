In Memoriam

Married November 25, 1967

Into God's Hands

Rebecca S. Guidici

"Nana"

11-30-44 to 08-22-11

Becky, Becky, 9 years later, everything has changed and nothing has changed. Oh yeah - we now have a pandemic raging around the whole world. None of our family has contracted it yet, and we're all kind of hanging around our houses. This has been going on since April with no end in sight. It sure would be a lot easier to endure if there were someone else here with me. I really miss you babe.

Ti Amo,

Dutch,

Pam & Jeff, Dutchie & Jen,

all the Grandkids