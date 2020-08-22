1/
Rebecca "Nana" Guidici
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

In Memoriam

Married November 25, 1967

Into God's Hands

Rebecca S. Guidici

"Nana"

11-30-44 to 08-22-11

Becky, Becky, 9 years later, everything has changed and nothing has changed. Oh yeah - we now have a pandemic raging around the whole world. None of our family has contracted it yet, and we're all kind of hanging around our houses. This has been going on since April with no end in sight. It sure would be a lot easier to endure if there were someone else here with me. I really miss you babe.

Ti Amo,

Dutch,

Pam & Jeff, Dutchie & Jen,

all the Grandkids



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved