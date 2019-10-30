|
Rodulfo, Rebecca J.
(nee Christian) passed away on Mon., Oct. 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Pete Traina and the late Praxedes Rodulfo; loving mother of Greg (Traci) Rodulfo, Alisa (Timothy) Gilbert and Martina (Dalton Turner) Rodulfo; dearest grandmother of Jessica, Danielle, Rachel, Levi, Race, Roxanne, Christopher, Amanda, Nicholas and Keith; dear great-grandmother of Jackson, Autumn, Brianna, McKayla and Xander; dear sister of James Christian and the late Shirley Carl and Mary Simmons; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thurs., Oct. 31, 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019