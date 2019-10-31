|
|
Stephens, Rebecca L. "Becky"
(nee Harper) Tues., Oct. 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Stephens; dearest mother of Jennifer (Dru) Aycock and Katherine (Matt) Thelen; loving Meeka of Regan, Austin, Rylee, Gage and Seth; dear sister of Bill (Sue) and Oscar "Butch" (Gail) Harper; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Sun., Nov. 3, 3-7 p.m. Funeral Mon. Nov. 4 at 9a.m. Int. Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to USO appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019