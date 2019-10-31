St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca L. Stephens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca L. Stephens Obituary

Stephens, Rebecca L. "Becky"

(nee Harper) Tues., Oct. 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Stephens; dearest mother of Jennifer (Dru) Aycock and Katherine (Matt) Thelen; loving Meeka of Regan, Austin, Rylee, Gage and Seth; dear sister of Bill (Sue) and Oscar "Butch" (Gail) Harper; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Sun., Nov. 3, 3-7 p.m. Funeral Mon. Nov. 4 at 9a.m. Int. Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to USO appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now