Whitledge, Reda O. of Sunset Hills, Missouri, was born January 30, 1930, in Sturgeon, Missouri to Gilbert and Bess (nee Roney) Alexander and entered into rest Monday, April 22, 2019 in Sunset Hills, Missouri at the age of 89 years, 2 months and 23 days. She is preceded in death by both of her parents. She is survived by her husband, George D. Whitledge, married May 22, 1954 in Webster Groves, Missouri; two (2) children, James (Kathy) Whitledge and Susan Clark; four (4) grandchildren, Steven Clark, Kristin Clark, Sherry Helle and Greg Whitledge; six (6) great-grandchildren, Bridgette Helle, Katie Clark, Hana Roach, Kassidy Mealy, Piper Helle and Charli Helle, along with many other family and friends. Reda will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019