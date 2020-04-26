Lee, Regina 'Gina' Clare (nee Burke) Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church. Gina peacefully passed away April 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving children. Beloved wife of the late Richard I "Sonny" Lee. Services: A private Mass and burial took place on April 17, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mother of Good Counsel Home. See www.osfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.