Struharik, Regina Dorothy Regina passed peacefully at her home in her 96th year. She leaves her loving daughter Janet, devoted son Tom (Deborah), five grandchildren Neil, Kyle, Bret, Adam and Kelsey, and many friends who admired her. We will all miss her greatly. Services: Celebration of Life to be held at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum, 740 N. Mason Rd., Creve Coeur, Mo. 63141, April 8th, 2019 at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donation to BrightFocus.org for Macular Degeneration.
