Struharik, Regina Dorothy Regina passed peacefully at her home in her 96th year. She leaves her loving daughter Janet, devoted son Tom (Deborah), five grandchildren Neil, Kyle, Bret, Adam and Kelsey, and many friends who admired her. We will all miss her greatly. Services: Celebration of Life to be held at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum, 740 N. Mason Rd., Creve Coeur, Mo. 63141, April 8th, 2019 at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donation to , BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">http://support..org for Macular Degeneration or .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Dorothy Struharik.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019