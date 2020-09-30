Noonan, Regina Margaret

(nee Carroll) age 82, died peacefully on September 27, 2020, surrounded by her family.

"Jean" as she was affectionately known, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, as the daughter of the late William and Celestine Carroll. Jean graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1957. She married her husband, William Edward 'Ed' Noonan in 1960, and they remained happily married for 53 years until Ed's passing in 2013. Jean devoted her life to her family, including her six brothers and sisters, her eight children, twenty-five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, sons and daughters-in-law Patrick (Donna) Noonan, Daniel (Susan) Noonan, Mario Alonso, Thomas (September) Noonan, Michael (Eileen) Noonan, Ann (Greg) Beekman, Katie (Mark) Risley and John Noonan; her grandchildren Matthew, Gregory, Michael, Elizabeth and Christopher Noonan, Jennifer (Ben) Burford, Regina (Kevin) Winschel, Joe (Brandy) Alonso, Katie, Mary and Margaret Alonso, Caitlin (Michael) Douglass, Dan and Ryan Noonan, Mary Kate, Madeleine, Emma and Grace Noonan, Sean and Kevin Noonan, Kelly and Margaret Beekman, and Meghan, Liam and Mary Kathleen Risley, and her precious great-granddaughters Adeline Alonso and Mary Grace, Madeline and Vivian Burford. She is also survived by her brothers Mike (Sue) Carroll, James Carroll and Patrick Carroll, her sister Celestine Miller, her sisters in-law Peggy Carroll and Cathy Carroll and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Mary Carroll Noonan Alonso, her husband Ed, her brothers Roger Carroll and Cornelius Carroll, and by her brothers and sister-in-law Edward Miller, Vince Noonan and Janet Noonan.

Services: Visitation Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd. (at Wilson) Chesterfield, 63017 Thursday, Oct. 1, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Friday, Oct. 2, 11:15 a.m. processing to Holy Infant Catholic Church, 627 Dennison Dr., Ballwin 63021 for a Noon Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Costas Center at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in the name of Regina Noonan.