1/1
Regina Margaret Noonan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Regina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Noonan, Regina Margaret

(nee Carroll) age 82, died peacefully on September 27, 2020, surrounded by her family.

"Jean" as she was affectionately known, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, as the daughter of the late William and Celestine Carroll. Jean graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1957. She married her husband, William Edward 'Ed' Noonan in 1960, and they remained happily married for 53 years until Ed's passing in 2013. Jean devoted her life to her family, including her six brothers and sisters, her eight children, twenty-five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, sons and daughters-in-law Patrick (Donna) Noonan, Daniel (Susan) Noonan, Mario Alonso, Thomas (September) Noonan, Michael (Eileen) Noonan, Ann (Greg) Beekman, Katie (Mark) Risley and John Noonan; her grandchildren Matthew, Gregory, Michael, Elizabeth and Christopher Noonan, Jennifer (Ben) Burford, Regina (Kevin) Winschel, Joe (Brandy) Alonso, Katie, Mary and Margaret Alonso, Caitlin (Michael) Douglass, Dan and Ryan Noonan, Mary Kate, Madeleine, Emma and Grace Noonan, Sean and Kevin Noonan, Kelly and Margaret Beekman, and Meghan, Liam and Mary Kathleen Risley, and her precious great-granddaughters Adeline Alonso and Mary Grace, Madeline and Vivian Burford. She is also survived by her brothers Mike (Sue) Carroll, James Carroll and Patrick Carroll, her sister Celestine Miller, her sisters in-law Peggy Carroll and Cathy Carroll and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Mary Carroll Noonan Alonso, her husband Ed, her brothers Roger Carroll and Cornelius Carroll, and by her brothers and sister-in-law Edward Miller, Vince Noonan and Janet Noonan.

Services: Visitation Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd. (at Wilson) Chesterfield, 63017 Thursday, Oct. 1, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Friday, Oct. 2, 11:15 a.m. processing to Holy Infant Catholic Church, 627 Dennison Dr., Ballwin 63021 for a Noon Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Costas Center at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in the name of Regina Noonan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buchholz West Mortuary
2211 Clarkson Rd
Chesterfield, MO 63017
(636) 532-2400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved