Ahrens, Regina Rae

Regina "Regi" (Taylor) Ahrens passed away on October 23. Regi was born in November 1946 to James and VaNeta (Wyatt) Taylor in Kansas City, MO. Regi is survived by her husband Chris, daughters Shannon (Lance) LeMay (grandchildren Lauren, Taylor, Finley, Georgia and Henry) and Allison (Brian) Bloch (grandchildren Macy, Charlotte and Harrison), Chris's daughters, Jennifer Ahrens and Rebecca (David) Bushong (grandchildren Emerson and Easton), Regi's sister, Patricia (Paul) McLynch, and wonderful nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Services: A Celebration of Regi's Life will be held 3-6pm on Saturday, November 16, at Indian Hills Country Club, 6847 Tomahawk Rd, Mission Hills, KS 66208. Please visit www.heartlandcremation.com for a longer obituary and to leave a condolence. (Arr. Heartland 816-313-1677)