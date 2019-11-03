Regina Rae Ahrens (1946 - 2019)
Heartland Cremation & Burial Society
6113 Blue Ridge Blvd
Raytown, MO
64138
(816)-313-1677
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Indian Hills Country Club
6847 Tomahawk Rd
Mission Hills, KS
Ahrens, Regina Rae

Regina "Regi" (Taylor) Ahrens passed away on October 23. Regi was born in November 1946 to James and VaNeta (Wyatt) Taylor in Kansas City, MO. Regi is survived by her husband Chris, daughters Shannon (Lance) LeMay (grandchildren Lauren, Taylor, Finley, Georgia and Henry) and Allison (Brian) Bloch (grandchildren Macy, Charlotte and Harrison), Chris's daughters, Jennifer Ahrens and Rebecca (David) Bushong (grandchildren Emerson and Easton), Regi's sister, Patricia (Paul) McLynch, and wonderful nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Services: A Celebration of Regi's Life will be held 3-6pm on Saturday, November 16, at Indian Hills Country Club, 6847 Tomahawk Rd, Mission Hills, KS 66208. Please visit www.heartlandcremation.com for a longer obituary and to leave a condolence. (Arr. Heartland 816-313-1677)
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
