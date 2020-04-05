St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Rehle A. Redmond

Rehle A. Redmond Obituary

Redmond, Rehle A.

(nee Sullivan). Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald P. Redmond; dear mother of Jennifer (Craig) Peters, Christopher (Liz) Redmond, Timothy (Sarah)

Redmond, Michael (Chasless)

Redmond; loving grandmother of Andrew, Rachel, Jake, William, Nicholas, Benjamin, Thomas, Ella, Caitlin, Brennan, Zoe, Luke, Mallory and Allie; dear sister of Deirdre (Bill) Keating and the late Lyn (Barbara) Sullivan; dear sister-in law, aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the future. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society, and the . www.boppchapel.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020
