Redmond, Rehle A.
(nee Sullivan). Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald P. Redmond; dear mother of Jennifer (Craig) Peters, Christopher (Liz) Redmond, Timothy (Sarah)
Redmond, Michael (Chasless)
Redmond; loving grandmother of Andrew, Rachel, Jake, William, Nicholas, Benjamin, Thomas, Ella, Caitlin, Brennan, Zoe, Luke, Mallory and Allie; dear sister of Deirdre (Bill) Keating and the late Lyn (Barbara) Sullivan; dear sister-in law, aunt, cousin and friend of many.
Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the future. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society, and the . www.boppchapel.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020