Calvert, Renee (nee Ritchey) of St. Louis County, MO unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the age of 54. Loving wife of Dennis Calvert; beloved daughter of Sharon Ritchey and the late Richard Ritchey; beloved mother of Erika (Quinton) Brand; cherished grandmother of Dustin and Joseph Brand; beloved sister of Rick (Mary Christine) Ritchey, Laura (Ray) Griffith, Kim Lewis, and Jason Ritchey; dear sister-in-law of Darlene (late Henry) Dean, Gary (Lisa) Calvert, Dan (Tabatha) Calvert, and Karen (Jim) Schroeder; aunt of several nieces and nephews. Renee found much enjoyment in researching genealogy, making family trees, and taking candid photos at family gatherings and social events. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Services: Visitation Sunday, 7/7/19, Jay B Smith Funeral Home (Maplewood), from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Service 10:00 a.m. Jay B. Smith Funeral Home Monday 7/8/19.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 6 to July 7, 2019