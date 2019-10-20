Mitchell, Renee Marie

Renee M. Mitchell born on May 22, 1959 in St. Louis, Missouri; the daughter of Paul William and Anne M. (Ellinger) Mitchell. She graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1977 and went on to St. Louis' Lutheran Nursing School where she graduate in 1983 with an Associate's degree in Nursing. Renee enjoyed being an "aunt extraordinaire" to her nieces and nephews and working in the yard and garden. Her greatest joy in life was her family, which includes sisters, Kathleen Quillo of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Linda (Kyle) Brice of El Dorado, Kansas, Denise (Rich) Dippel of St. Louis, Missouri, Jennifer (Ron) Hunphrey of St. Louis, Missouri; seven nieces; two nephews and many great nieces and nephews. Renee passed away on September 16, 2019 at 60 years of age in Wichita, Kansas. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother in law, Mark Quillo. Family will be holding a private burial at the Resurrection Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri at a later date. Please sign her online guestbook at www.carlsoncolonial.com

Services: Services will be Private