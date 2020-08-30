Thomas, Retha Mae

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church.

Beloved wife of the late William A. Thomas. Loving mother of Dr. Andrea (William) Gordon, the late Sharon Robnett, William Jr., Alice, Michael Thomas, and Sandra Nobles; grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of 5 and great- great-grandmother of 1; aunt, and cousin to many.

Services: Visitation Monday, August 31, 4-6 p.m. at Austin Layne

Renaissance Chapel, 7302 West Florissant Ave. Private Burial Service on Tuesday Sept. 1.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2618 Brentwood Blvd.