1/1
Retha Mae Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Retha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas, Retha Mae

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church.

Beloved wife of the late William A. Thomas. Loving mother of Dr. Andrea (William) Gordon, the late Sharon Robnett, William Jr., Alice, Michael Thomas, and Sandra Nobles; grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of 5 and great- great-grandmother of 1; aunt, and cousin to many.

Services: Visitation Monday, August 31, 4-6 p.m. at Austin Layne

Renaissance Chapel, 7302 West Florissant Ave. Private Burial Service on Tuesday Sept. 1.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2618 Brentwood Blvd.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Austin Layne Renaissance Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Layne Renaissance Chapel
7302 W Florissant Ave
Saint Louis, MO 63136
(314) 382-1214
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved