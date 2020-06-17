Beck, Reu MacLeod

Asleep in Jesus Saturday, June 13, 2020. Beloved husband of 63 years to JoAnn Beck; loving father of Karen Durham and Scott (Denise) Beck; dearest grandfather of Daniel and Ashley; dear brother of Dr. Rea Kleeman, Joy Rolf, and Dr. Mark Beck.

Services: Visitation at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 10151 Sappington Rd., Saturday, June 20, 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Martin Luther Lutheran Church. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.