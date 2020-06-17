Reu MacLeod Beck
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Reu's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Beck, Reu MacLeod

Asleep in Jesus Saturday, June 13, 2020. Beloved husband of 63 years to JoAnn Beck; loving father of Karen Durham and Scott (Denise) Beck; dearest grandfather of Daniel and Ashley; dear brother of Dr. Rea Kleeman, Joy Rolf, and Dr. Mark Beck.

Services: Visitation at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 10151 Sappington Rd., Saturday, June 20, 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Martin Luther Lutheran Church. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved