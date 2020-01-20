St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Reuel M. Umali Obituary

Umali, Reuel M.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, January 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Aida B. Umali (nee Bulan); dear father of Brian (Callie Erikson) Umali and Diana (Adam Hucke) Umali; dear grandfather of Keegan and Jillian Umali; our dear brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law, uncle, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, January 24, 9:30 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Member of Soiree, River City Pops and St. Mark's Choir. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Siteman Cancer Center appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 3-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 20, 2020
