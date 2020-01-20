|
Umali, Reuel M.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, January 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Aida B. Umali (nee Bulan); dear father of Brian (Callie Erikson) Umali and Diana (Adam Hucke) Umali; dear grandfather of Keegan and Jillian Umali; our dear brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law, uncle, and friend to many.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, January 24, 9:30 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Member of Soiree, River City Pops and St. Mark's Choir. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Siteman Cancer Center appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 20, 2020