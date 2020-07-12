Freter, Rex

Rex Freter passed away on July 5, 2020. He is survived by daughters, Kim (David Bruns) and Kelly Freter; grandchildren, Patrick and Olivia Bruns; brother, Kurt Freter; and nephews, Justin and Zachary Freter. Rex was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Dawn Marie, loving wife, Donna, and parents, Rudolf and Lula Freter.

Rex and Donna met at Genoa-Kingston High School in Ilinois, and were married for 56 years before her death in 2017. Rex served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve from 1959 to 1965 and earned his B.S. (1966) and M. Ed. (1967) degrees from Murray State University.

He joined Ladue School District in 1968, spending the majority of his 30-year career there teaching and coaching at Horton Watkins High School. He and Donna retired to Rio Verde, Ariz., before moving back to St. Louis in 2008 to be closer to their grandchildren.

Rex loved golf, ice cream, and the Chicago Cubs. As Gramps, he loved being paparazzi, watching and talking sports, casting Harry Potter spells, and puzzling. No public services due to COVID-19 pandemic. The family thanks BJC Hospice for their care and compassion. Memorials may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union (aclu.org/donate), of which Rex was a card-carrying member.

