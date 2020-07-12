1/
Rex Freter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Freter, Rex

Rex Freter passed away on July 5, 2020. He is survived by daughters, Kim (David Bruns) and Kelly Freter; grandchildren, Patrick and Olivia Bruns; brother, Kurt Freter; and nephews, Justin and Zachary Freter. Rex was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Dawn Marie, loving wife, Donna, and parents, Rudolf and Lula Freter.

Rex and Donna met at Genoa-Kingston High School in Ilinois, and were married for 56 years before her death in 2017. Rex served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve from 1959 to 1965 and earned his B.S. (1966) and M. Ed. (1967) degrees from Murray State University.

He joined Ladue School District in 1968, spending the majority of his 30-year career there teaching and coaching at Horton Watkins High School. He and Donna retired to Rio Verde, Ariz., before moving back to St. Louis in 2008 to be closer to their grandchildren.

Rex loved golf, ice cream, and the Chicago Cubs. As Gramps, he loved being paparazzi, watching and talking sports, casting Harry Potter spells, and puzzling. No public services due to COVID-19 pandemic. The family thanks BJC Hospice for their care and compassion. Memorials may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union (aclu.org/donate), of which Rex was a card-carrying member.

Condolences may be extended at www.luptonchapel.com.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved