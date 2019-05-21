St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Rexford W. "Rex" Huffman

Rexford W. "Rex" Huffman Obituary
Huffman, Rexford Rex W. Rex Huffman was promoted to Heaven on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at home in Hillsoro, MO. As the founding father of Huffman Security Co. in Arnold, MO, Rex started the company 35 years ago. Rex was the son of Ivan L. and Glenda (Allen) Huffman of Arnold, MO and was born in St. Louis on June 25, 1959. His wife Kathleen (nee Nesser) Huffman survives him. Son Dr. Andrew (Gina) Huffman and daughter Rachel (Kyle) Daniels survive Rex as do 5 grandchildren, Quinn, Kaleb, Aubrey, Kara and AJ. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, May 25, 10 a.m. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 21, 2019
