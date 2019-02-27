|
|
Blackburn, Reynolds S. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, February 24, 2019. Beloved husband for 54 years of Sally Blackburn (nee McNamara); dear father of Karen (Mark) Pollmann, Reynolds (Kathy) Blackburn, Jr. and Amy (Matt) Rose; loving grandfather of Kirsten, Thomas, Jeffrey, Margaret, Alex, Reynolds, III, Madison, Brendan, Frederich and Katherine; dear brother of Robert E. (Lyn) Blackburn, Mary Jo Scheppner and the late Carole Blackburn, dear son of the late Robert and Jo Anne Blackburn; our dear uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend. Reynolds was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Past State Warden, St. Louis Assembly 565, Immacolata Council 11794. Services: Funeral Mass Sat., Mar. 2, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Immacolata Catholic Church, 8900 Clayton Rd., with visitation one hour prior to service at church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Knights of Columbus Developmental Center at Cardinal Glennon. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019