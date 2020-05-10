Hurwitz, Rhoda Adele (nee Alter) May 5, 2020, age 97. Preceded in death by husband, Sidney, daughter Vicki (Mike) Silver and numerous friends. Survived by daughter, Deborah Burns, son Jon (Rebecca) Hurwitz and brother, Paul Alter. A graduate of Washington University, she worked at the University City Library for many years, founding a program to bring books to shut-ins. She was a passionate advocate for gender and racial justice, a voracious reader, a devotee of musical theater, and a lover of animals. Private services were held. Please consider donating to Biden for President or the Humane Society. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE