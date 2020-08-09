1/
Rhoda Kunitz Grimsky
Grimsky, Rhoda Kunitz

August 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alan Lee Grimsky. Dear mother of Laurie (Jeffry) Raffelson and Melissa (Steve) Dubinsky. Loving grandmother of Jaxson and Jordyn Dubinsky, Michael and Wesley Raffelson. Dear sister of Bernard (Marilyn "Sue") Kunitz and sister-in-law of the late Edmund Grimsky. Beloved daughter of the late William and Ruth Kunitz. Dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Due to the current health situation, the service will be private. The family will hold a celebration of Rhoda's life at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah, Congregation B'nai Amoona or the Jewish Food Pantry.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2020.
