Crane, Rhonda Kay Weber 63, St. Charles, Mo., resident and 35-year proprietor of Magpie's Restaurant on Main Street, passed away July 8, 2019, in Florida, after a valiant fight with metastatic breast cancer. Her death followed a vacation to New Smyrna Beach, where she checked off watching fireworks over the beach from her bucket list, with dear friends and family by her side. She was an incomparable mother, partner, sister, daughter, aunt, Ghronda, cousin, friend, and businesswoman. Born Oct. 9, 1955, Rhonda grew up in Cuba, Mo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Bess Weber, and brother, Gary Weber. A true connoisseur of life and living, Rhonda will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Maggie Crane; partner, Mike Aubuchon; sister, Sue (Jerry) Scantlan; adopted daughter, Caroline Hoff; 20 nieces and nephews, 26 great-nieces and great-nephews, and six adopted grandchildren; her beloved cat, Eddie; and a multitude of friends who were like family, and extended family members. A mom to many, her love and zest for living influenced countless lives. She searched for and encouraged the best in people, and she showed her love by sharing good food and good music. Services: A celebration of our Mombo's life well-lived, will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 221 1st Capitol Drive in St. Charles, followed by a traditional, New Orleans-style second line parade to Magpie's, 903 South Main Street, 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 17, 2019