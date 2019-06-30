Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rich Meckfessel. View Sign Service Information Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah , GA 31406 (912)-352-7200 Send Flowers Obituary

Meckfessel, Rich Coach Rich Meckfessel went to his final rest on June 26, 2019, in Savannah, GA at the age of 81, surrounded by his wife and two children. During his career, Meckfessel mentored and coached hundreds of young men at Washington University in St. Louis, Morris Harvey College (now the University of Charleston, WV) and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Rich grew up in North St. Louis where he attended Beaumont High School, graduating in January 1955. From there he went to Washington University where he won letters in basketball and tennis, was Vice President of the Student Senate, served on the Chancellor's Council, and was sports editor of Student Life. After graduation, he served as sports information director, assistant basketball coach and head tennis coach at the school. In 1965 Meckfessel was named athletic director, head basketball coach and head tennis coach at Morris Harvey College. His basketball teams won three WVIAC championships and 250 games, including a school-record 20 consecutive games one year. His tennis teams won ten of eleven conference titles during his tenure. In l982 he became the head basketball coach at UMSL where he became the all-time wins leader in basketball and led UMSL to the Sweet Sixteen of the l988 NCAA Division II National Tournament. He was voted Coach of the Year three times in the MIAA and served for three years as Interim Athletic Director, spearheading UMSL's move to the Great Lakes Valley Conference. Meckfessel's final seven years in intercollegiate athletics were spent as Commissioner of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Coach Meckfessel was selected to the Athletic Hall of Fame at the University of Charleston (1992), University of Missouri-St. Louis (2007) and the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (2011). He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Judy Sutter Hinrichs, daughter Susan Chavez (Tony), son Steve (Angela Russian), grandchildren Nathan, Lucy and Xavier Chavez; Keene and Reese Meckfessel; sister Susan Hartmann, sister-in-law Jane Sutter, step-sons Christian Hinrichs (Mary Jane) and William Hinrichs (Carrie), and step-grandchildren Ann, Christian, Nathaniel, William and Abigail Hinrichs. Memorial services will be held at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church in St. Louis on Saturday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the in Rich's memory. Please read the full obituary and sign our online guestbook at

