Burroughs, Richard A. Entered into rest Tuesday, Feb. 26,2019. Loving husband of the late Barbara J. Burroughs (nee Barlow); cherished father of Jeff (Helen), Brian Burroughs and Linda (Mark) Cox; dear grandfather of Sarah, Jessica, Johanna, Katie, and Megan; dear brother of Edward (Sandy) Burroughs, and the late Betty (Edwin) Weinhold, and Ruth (Roy) Daniel; our dear uncle, greatuncle, cousin, and friend. Services: Funeral Service Sat., March 2, 10 a.m. at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd., (at Wilson) Chesterfield, MO . Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery. Online Guest Book @ www.buchholzmortuary.com Visitation Fri., 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019
