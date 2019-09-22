Egan, Richard A.

Richard A. Egan, 88, peacefully entered into the Holy Sacraments on September 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Jacquelyn (Parsons) Egan, dear son of the late Dick and Carrie (Zohner) Egan, dearest father of Richard A. Egan Jr. and Joseph C. Egan, dear grandfather to Chelsea Egan and Ryan (Allison) Egan, dear brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many.

Rich was a 1949 graduate of Soldan-Blewett High. He retired from the Defense Mapping Agency in 1989. His joys in life were family, fishing, and cooking.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Rich donated his body for the benefit of others to St. Louis University School of Medicine. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28 at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, 1971 Dougherty Ferry Road.