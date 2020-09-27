1/
Richard A. Kinderman Jr.
Kinderman Jr., Richard A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, at the age of 77, and entered into the fullness of God's love on Monday, August 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara Kinderman (nee Genovese); loving father of Jeff (Patty), Greg (Behice) Kinderman and Michelle (the late Kevin) Bauman; adoring grandfather of Alex and Libby Kinderman, Peyton and Katie Bauman and Isaac Bailey; dear son of the late Richard and Florence Kinderman Sr.; dear brother of Pat (Larry) Gazall; our dearest uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Mass at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church

(17 Joy Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119) on Friday, October 2 at 10 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, Masses or contributions to Alzheimer's Association of Greater Missouri would be appreciated.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
