Klein, Richard A.

75, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wed., Jan.15, 2020. Beloved husband of Janet M. Klein (nee George); loving father of Sandy (Jeff) Nebot, Rich (Michelle) Klein and T.J. (Stephanie) Klein; cherished grandfather of Abigail, Blake, Anthony, Maria, Sophia and Jack; dear brother of Shirley Wnuk, the late Bernadine Zeis and Justine "Gus" Picker; our dear father-in-law, uncle, cousin, coach and friend.

Services: Visitation on Mon., Jan. 20th, from 9-10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 15 Forest Knoll, Fenton, MO. Mass immediately following at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations to the and St. Vincent DePaul appreciated.