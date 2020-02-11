Wagner, Richard A.

77, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, of cancer at Mercy South de Greeff Hospice House. Dick was a newspaper editor and sportswriter whose award-winning journalism career flourished in several markets. He grew up in southwestern Ohio and graduated from Michigan State University in 1964. Dick was the picture page editor and, later, the Sports Special Page editor at the St. Louis Globe-Democrat from the late 1960s until the mid 1980s, when the newspaper was sold. Dick then became a feature writer and sports reporter for 10 years at the Los Angeles Times before moving in 1994 to Key West, Florida, where he continued his newspaper writing. Dick returned to St. Louis three years ago after developing skin cancer.

He is survived by his daughter, Lindsey Wagner (Kevin) Elliott; a granddaughter, Avery; a brother, Gary (Pat) Wagner of Mesa, Arizona; a nephew, David (Terry) Wagner of Lake Worth, Florida; and niece, Krista Edwards of Mesa, Arizona. The family requests any gifts be directed to Mercy South de Greeff Hospice House, 110024 Kennerly Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63128; or the Siteman Cancer Center. For more information, go to

https:/stlouiscremation.com/