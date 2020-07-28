Wagner, Richard A. Sr.

Of St. Louis, joined the Heavenly Father in peace on July 26, 2020. Loving husband of Carol Wagner (Mueller); loving father of Valerie Wagner, Laurie (Roger) Clayton, Andrew (Kristen) Smith, Richard Wagner Jr., Melissa Smith Hogan and Matthew (Dawn) Smith; wonderful Papa to 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

In 1960 he founded Quality Heating & Cooling, working until 83 years old. Richard's passions included Blues hockey, St., Louis Cardinals, The Muny, golf and traveling.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, July 30, 9 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to Circle of Concern (Valley Park) or Shriner's Hospital for Children. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.