Richard Alan "Dick" Wessel
Wessel, Richard Alan "Dick"

89, passed away peacefully August 23, 2020, with his devoted wife Mary at his side. He was born on June 6, 1931 in St. Louis, MO, attended Webster Groves High School, and graduated from Antioch College with a B.B.A. in 1953. Dick was a Certified Life Underwriter working in the insurance industry until retirement in 1987. Dick owned/operated the family horse farm Wessel Stables with his sister until 1986. There, he and his first wife Camilla (Fesperman) raised their 3 children.

Dick married his second wife Mary Pat (Holtgrave) in 1982 sharing a love for animals, art, and travel. A self-taught woodworker he built furniture, barns, and horse jumps. He was awarded the Governor's Cup in 1998 from the US Eventing Association for his volunteering for the horse community. Dick was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Lillian Wessel, two siblings Gloria and Robert, and his first wife Camilla. He is survived by his second wife Mary, three children Laurie, Rick, and Tania, and four grandchildren Nate, Charlotte, Sarah and Nola.

Memorial Services: Eliot Chapel, Kirkwood, MO, June 5, 2021. Donations in his honor: Humane Society of Missouri (hsmo.org) or Longmeadow Rescue Ranch (longmeadowrescueranch.org).



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

