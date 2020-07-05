1/1
Richard Allen Fogelman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Fogelman, Richard Allen

June 30, 2020. Richard passed away June 30 at age 84, after a short illness. Beloved husband of Beverly White for 36 wonderful years. She was his best friend and the love of his life. They were inseparable. Dear son of the late Cecilia and the late Samuel Fogelman; son-in-law of the late Hursey and the late Hilna White; dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Barbara and the late David Golub; brother-in-law of Betty J. Ward and the late Stanley Ward of St. Louis, MO; uncle to Laurie (Brian) Adams, Bari Golub, Kenneth Ward, and Stanly (Beth) Ward; great-uncle, great-great uncle; dear cousin and friend to many.

Richard graduated from Washington University with a degree in business administration. He was a member of Brith Sholom Kneseth Israel and B'nai Amoona Congregations. He enjoyed verbally sparring with friends and family. He was a good friend, had a quick wit, and he made us laugh. He will be missed more than anyone can imagine.

Services: Private graveside services were held. There will be no home visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions preferred to a charity of your choice. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
3143610622
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved