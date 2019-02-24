Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Apps Noyes. View Sign

Noyes, Richard Apps Richard Dick Noyes was born in Riverside, IL, March 12, 1918, to Baxter and Rose (Apps) Noyes and died at his home in Dallas, Texas, February 8, 2018 of heart failure. After graduating from Armour Institute of Technology (1942) with a degree in mechanical engineering, Dick moved to St. Louis to begin a 41-year career with McDonnell Aircraft where he participated in the design of some of the most respected fighter aircraft of the twentieth century. Dick's career began as a control systems designer on the XP-67 and had responsibility for the primary flight control system of the FH-1 Phantom, the Navy's first jet engine powered carrier based aircraft. He continued with the control and hydraulic systems for the Banshee (FH-2) that saw considerable action during the Korean War. In the 1950's Dick was project engineer for the F101 Voodoo, the reconnaissance version verifying Russia's deployment of missiles in Cuba. In the 1960's he was Senior project manager for the F-4H Phantom II, a plane with 35 years of service, 15 world records including absolute speed of 1606 MPH, and an altitude record of 98,557 feet. With 5,195 planes delivered it is the most produced supersonic military aircraft ever built. Leading a team in advanced design, Dick became the director of engineering for the F-15 Eagle which became operational in 1961 and is still being built. The plane has a record of over 100 victories with no aerial combat losses. In 1977, as Vice-President of aircraft engineering, he coordinated the development of the combined McDonnell and Northrop production of the F/A-18 Hornet before retiring in 1983. Dick married Bernile Kirkham in St. Louis, January 20, 1945, initially living in Ferguson and, in 1957, moving to their home overlooking the Missouri River in North County. Survivors include son Kirk and his wife Ruth of Gloucester, MA, daughter Barbara and her husband Martin Schaffer of Dallas, grandchildren Sarah Schaffer Raux, Nathaniel Schaffer, Adam Noyes, Tyler Noyes, and great granddaughter Adelaide Raux. He was predeceased by Bernile and their son David. Dick's bearing was quiet, his integrity impeccable, and his sense of humor delightful. He died in his sleep, unaware that a family reunion to honor his 100th birthday was on the horizon. The reunion went on as scheduled but he was, and will continue to be, greatly missed. Burial, near other family members, was at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Louis.

