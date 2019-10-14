Richard Arthur Cartier

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Grill
Kirkwood, MO
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Crossroads Presbyterian Fellowship Church
Maplewood, MO
Obituary
Cartier, Richard Arthur

Richard Cartier died peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 10th in St. Louis, MO at the age of 65. Richard is survived by his wife of 37 years, Catherine; daughter, Christine (Mark); sons, Peter (Janine) and David; mother, Elaine; brothers, Paul (Yvonne) and Urban (Nannette); sister Jeannie (Christian) and 4 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Urban Jr. (2018); brother, John (2016) and mother-in-law, Dorothy (2014). Richard was born February 25, 1954. He graduated from CBC in 1972 and married Catherine Scully in 1982. Richard opened his business, Cartier Real Estate, in 1986. Throughout his life, Richard's true job was serving others as he was called to do through his faith and testimony in Jesus Christ.

Services: Visitation is 4 p.m.–8 p.m., Friday, October 25 at Jefferson Grill in Kirkwood. Memorial is 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 26 at Crossroads Presbyterian Fellowship Church in Maplewood. In lieu of flowers, donations to Emmaus International are appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2019
