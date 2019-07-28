Schweer, Richard August 86, passed away July 24, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents August and Minnie; brother Carlo and son David. Survived by his wife Rosemary; daughter Maureen Maag (Dennis); son Greg Noss (Jodie Haslam) and granddaughters Elizabeth Capriotti (Joe) and Emily. Services at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, 4900 Ringer Road, Saturday August 3, visitation at 9 a.m., Mass at 10 a.m. Private burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the UMKC Foundation designated in support of the Marr Sound Archives. UMKC Foundation, 202 Administrative Center, 5115 Oak St., Kansas City, MO 64112, or www.UMKCFoundation.org.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019