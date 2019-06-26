St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
View Map
Richard "Dick" Aurin

Richard "Dick" Aurin Obituary
Aurin, Richard Dick, P.E. passed away, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Former Division Manager, SW Bell. Beloved husband of Arline and dear father of Gary, Cheryl and the late Richard Aurin, Jr. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 11:30 a.m. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to Pony Bird, Inc. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019
