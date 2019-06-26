|
|
Aurin, Richard Dick, P.E. passed away, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Former Division Manager, SW Bell. Beloved husband of Arline and dear father of Gary, Cheryl and the late Richard Aurin, Jr. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 11:30 a.m. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to Pony Bird, Inc. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019