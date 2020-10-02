Richard B. Siebenman Sr.

1932 – 1980

We little knew that day,

God was going to call your name.

In life we loved you dearly,

in death we do the same.

It broke our heart to lose you,

you did not go alone,

for part of us went with you,

the day God called you home.

You left us beautiful memories,

your love is still our guide,

and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side.

Our family chain was broken, and nothing seems the same,

But as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.

Love Lynn, Rich Jr., Georgiann and all your loving family