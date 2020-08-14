Bartholic, Richard "R.C."

Passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 from Covid-19. Beloved husband for 64 years of Gayle Bartholic (nee Niehaus); loving father of Craig (Lisa) and the late Lesley Bartholic; dear grandpa to Kate (Nathan) Rose, Sarah (Megan) Bartholic and Paige (Steve) Scott; dear great-grandpa to Max and Abby Rose.

R.C.'s greatest joy was coaching children in 4 different sports and being with his family.

Services: Private services and burial will be held. A service of Kutis Affton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, 2320 Pine St., 63103, appreciated.