Bokern, Richard

Richard Bokern, 87, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Friendship Village Senior Living Center of pneumonia.

He was proceeded in death by his daughter Madeline and his wife Mari Lou. He leaves his stepsons Jamie (Heidi) and David (Ali) Welky, and five grandchildren.

Son of Edward and Dorothy Bokern, Richard graduated from University City High School and Washington University. As a young man, he enjoyed playing tennis, baseball, and handball.

Richard was a 1st Lt. in the Army during the Korean conflict. He then worked as a CPA for several companies before retiring in the late 1990s.

Richard was a lifelong Cardinals fan, who loved classic crooners, Dixieland jazz, movies, and genealogy. He was an avid traveler and a cat lover, who donated generously to the Humane Society.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society.