Richard Burton Miskell

Service Information
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
63130
(314)-721-1870
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
8:30 AM
Mother of Good Counsel Home
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Mother of Good Counsel Home
6825 Natural Bridge Road
Northwoods, MO
Obituary
Miskell, Richard Burton

Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, January 31, 2020.

Beloved husband for 53 years of the late Hope Ann Sullivan Miskell; dear father of Richard Miskell Jr. (Cynthia), Mary Corrigan (James), Michael and Patrick Miskell; dear grandfather of Maggie, Ellie, Lucy, Kate, Jack, Tommy and the late Constance Hope Corrigan, Jack Miskell and Sydney and Emily Winders; brother of Jack Thomas Corrigan.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Mother of Good Counsel Home, 6825 Natural Bridge Road, Northwoods, MO 63121, on Thursday, February 6th at 9:30 AM with a visitation beginning at 8:30 AM. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Mother of Good Counsel Home would be appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020
