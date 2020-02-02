Miskell, Richard Burton

Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, January 31, 2020.

Beloved husband for 53 years of the late Hope Ann Sullivan Miskell; dear father of Richard Miskell Jr. (Cynthia), Mary Corrigan (James), Michael and Patrick Miskell; dear grandfather of Maggie, Ellie, Lucy, Kate, Jack, Tommy and the late Constance Hope Corrigan, Jack Miskell and Sydney and Emily Winders; brother of Jack Thomas Corrigan.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Mother of Good Counsel Home, 6825 Natural Bridge Road, Northwoods, MO 63121, on Thursday, February 6th at 9:30 AM with a visitation beginning at 8:30 AM. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Mother of Good Counsel Home would be appreciated.

