Drexler, Richard C.
With great love and sadness we announce the loss of Richard Carl Drexler, who passed on January 1st, 2020, at the age of 83. Rich was born January 3rd, 1936 in St. Louis, MO to Sigmund Drexler and Genevieve (Doering) Drexler and had six siblings: George, James, and Delores (Mitzie) preceded him in death; he is survived by his sisters Mary Ann, Carol, and Susie. Richard was loved greatly by friends and family, and leaves behind a devoted family: his wife, Susan; three children, Debra Drexler, Laurie Warner (Ken), and Richard Drexler, Jr.; two stepchildren, Danielle Velis (Arturo), Pete Mueller (Erin); and five grandchildren, Leland Drexler-Russell, Grace Warner, Josh Warner, Eva Velis, and Valentina Velis. Richard was known for his warmth, generosity, brilliance, resilience, charm, and sense of humor.
For ten years, Rich valiantly fought multiple myeloma, without complaint. In lieu of flowers Rich requested donations be made to the International Myeloma Foundation at myeloma.org.
Services: The visitation for Richard C. Drexler will take place on Friday, January 10 from 4-8 p.m. at Schrader Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, MO 63011. The funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 11 at 10 a.m., at Holy Infant Church, 627 Dennison Dr. Ballwin, 63021. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020