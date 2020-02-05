Gunter, Richard C.

of Saint Peters, MO, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 81. Son of the late James and Gertrude Gunter; he is also preceded in death by his sister Rosemarie (the late Edward) Roth and brother, James Rowland Gunter. Dear brother of Raymond (the late Sally) Gunter; brother-in-law of Dorothy Gunter; treasured uncle of Diane Roth, Gregory Roth, James (Peggy) Roth, Michael (Sandy) Gunter, Linda (Michael) McWhorter, Roberta Suzanne (Jim) Bayes, James (Pamela) Gunter, Elizabeth (Agustin Corral) Gunter. Richard is also survived by many great-nieces, great-nephews, and dear friends.

Richard was a land planner, civil engineering designer, land survey technician and real estate developer. He was a designer of the city of Lake St. Louis and subdivisions in the counties of St. Charles, Warren, and Lincoln, and he developed several sub- divisions in those counties. Richard was a prolific songwriter and was "runner-up" in Billboard's songwriter contest. Richard authored a book on land surveying and real estate law. He played on very successful basketball and baseball teams at Mercy High School. He enjoyed bluegrass music, classical music, portrait painting, history, politics, playing the piano and guitar, and golf.

Memorials may be made in Richard's name to or a charity of the donor choice.

Services: Visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, from 4-7 p.m. at Baue St. Charles. 2nd visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 7, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Baue St. Charles. Funeral Mass will be Friday, February 7, 10 a.m. at Sts. Joachim & Ann Catholic Church. Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit Baue.com for more information.