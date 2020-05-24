Richard C. Lueken
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lueken, Richard C. Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosemary Lueken (nee Nejelski); dear father of Timothy (Sheila) and Kathryn (Glen Denoyer) Lueken and Mary Beth (Galen) Goodson; dear grandfather of Neil Foerster, Nicole Venturella, Galen Jacob Goodson, Megan Venturella, Liz Lueken, Benjamin and Abram Goodson, Angel Denoyer, Lily Lueken and Marlena Lueken; dear great-grandfather of Jasmine Venturella; dear brother of John (Jeannine) Lueken; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. Services: Memorial service will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved