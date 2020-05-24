Lueken, Richard C. Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosemary Lueken (nee Nejelski); dear father of Timothy (Sheila) and Kathryn (Glen Denoyer) Lueken and Mary Beth (Galen) Goodson; dear grandfather of Neil Foerster, Nicole Venturella, Galen Jacob Goodson, Megan Venturella, Liz Lueken, Benjamin and Abram Goodson, Angel Denoyer, Lily Lueken and Marlena Lueken; dear great-grandfather of Jasmine Venturella; dear brother of John (Jeannine) Lueken; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. Services: Memorial service will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.