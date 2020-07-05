Lueken, Richard C.

Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosemary Lueken (nee Nejelski); dear father of Timothy (Sheila) and Kathryn (Glen Denoyer) Lueken and Mary Beth (Galen) Goodson; dear grandfather of Neil Foerster, Nicole Venturella, Galen Jacob Goodson, Megan Venturella, Liz Lueken, Benjamin and Abram Goodson, Angel Denoyer, Lily Lueken and Marlena Lueken; dear great-grandfather of Jasmine Venturella; dear brother of John (Jeannine) Lueken; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend.

Services: Memorial service will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Saturday, July 11, 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.