Ramsey, Richard C.

Thursday, June 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda L. Ramsey (nee Dunnegan); dear father of Susan (Bobby) Narron, Sheryl (Tom Sr.) Schroeder, Keith Ramsey and Craig (Karen Hope) Ramsey; our dear grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Sunday, June 21, 4-8 p.m. then taken to St. John Lutheran Church (Arnold) Monday, June 22 for visitation at 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment St. John Lutheran Cemetery.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
JUN
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
JUN
22
Service
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
