Ramsey, Richard C.
Thursday, June 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda L. Ramsey (nee Dunnegan); dear father of Susan (Bobby) Narron, Sheryl (Tom Sr.) Schroeder, Keith Ramsey and Craig (Karen Hope) Ramsey; our dear grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Sunday, June 21, 4-8 p.m. then taken to St. John Lutheran Church (Arnold) Monday, June 22 for visitation at 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2020.