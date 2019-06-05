Raupp, Richard C. Dick Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Tues., June 4, 2019; beloved son of the late Carl and Ruth Raupp; dear brother of Jim and Thelma Raupp, Ruth (the late Eugene) Erker, Nancy (Joe) Blanton and the late Marguerite (Norbert) McNamara, Sr. Margaret Raupp, Liz (Robert) Barnett and William (Rita) Raupp; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Mass of the resurrection Thurs., June 6, 10:30 a.m. at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, Mo 63017. Interment 3 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery Decatur, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111. Or St. Vincent DePaul Society appreciated. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 5, 2019