Hungerford, Richard Cannon

Richard Cannon Hungerford passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019. Richard was born February 1, 1929 in Selma, AL, the son of the late Clark Hungerford and Augusta Cannon Hungerford. He lived in Macon, GA; Alexandria, VA; Birmingham, AL; Cincinnati, OH and Washington, D.C. before moving to St. Louis in 1947.

Rich was preceded in death by his younger sister, Betty Hungerford Arrick, of St. Louis; and his older brother, Clark Hungerford, Jr, of Lake Bluff, IL. He was happily married for 40 years to the late Marian Green Hungerford.

Rich graduated from The Lawrenceville School, Lawrenceville, NJ, received a civil engineering degree from Princeton University; and a graduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

He began a successful career in the construction industry, retiring from Sverdrup Corp. in 1996.

He was enlisted in the Korean War; later he received a commission and retired as Captain in the Missouri Air National Guard.

Memorials may be made to The Lawrenceville School, Lawrenceville, NJ or to Princeton University, Princeton, NJ.