Richard Charles Bailey
1939 - 2020
Bailey, Richard Charles

age 80, of Webster Groves passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Rich was born November 3, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri to Charles and Marie (nee' Kirtz) Bailey. He was a 1957 graduate of Roosevelt High School, received his undergraduate degree from Washington University in Electrical Engineering and an advanced degree from Stanford University. He served in the United States Army from 1962-1964.

Rich married Ruth Ann Benkert on March 13, 1965, and recently celebrated 55 years of marriage. He was a devoted husband, father, and Christian. He spent his career as a Systems Engineer with IBM and a consultant with Alliance Systems and Programming. In addition, he spent his time taking long walks around St. Louis, reading about and traveling throughout the world, attending Ruth's band concerts, and playing countless games with family.

Rich is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Ruth (Benkert) Bailey; his four children; Michael (Janelle) Bailey, Sara Bailey, Laura Bailey, and Martha (Eric) Doennig; seven grandchildren; Adam, Elizabeth, and Sydney Bailey, Harrison, Claire, and Molly Doennig, and Nora Bailey; his sister Lois (Bailey) Potochny; and a host of other extended family and friends.

Services: Visitation Wed., July 29 from 9:30-11 a.m. at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 W. Lockwood 63119, followed immediately by a Funeral Service. Private Burial will follow at New St. Marcus Cemetery. Please check Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary website for the church's link to watch the service online. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rich's name may be made to Webster Groves Presbyterian Church or the Compton Heights Concert Band. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Webster Groves Presbyterian Church
JUL
29
Funeral service
Webster Groves Presbyterian Church
